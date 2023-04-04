Willis, Lyons combine on no-hitter as Flyers romp Published 9:55 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

Carson and Carson combined on a no and no.

Carson Willis and Carson Lyons combined on a no-hitter as the St. Joseph Flyers shut out the New Boston Tigers 11-0 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.

Willis went the first 3 innings for the win. He struck out 4 and did not issue a walk. Lyons went the final 2 innings striking out 3 and walking one.

“That was a pretty good job by a couple of freshmen,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

The Flyers scored the only run they really needed in the first inning when Kai Coleman doubled and came around to score when Evan Balestra’s third strike was dropped and the Tigers were forced to make the out play at first base.

After a scoreless second, St. Joseph erupted for 10 runs in the third inning.

Balestra got a one-out single, Drew Brown and Mark Hodges walked and Jake Stephens was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

Hunter Staton was safe on a dropped fly ball that scored 2 more runs.

Brady “Quinn” Medinger was hit by a pitch to load the bases and and a passed ball scored Stephens. Staton then scored on a wild pitch and Medinger stole home.

Landon Rowe re-started the rally with a base hit, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Coleman was hit by a pitch and Balestra cranked a 2-run double.

Brown walked, Mark Hodges was hit by a pitch and Darryn “Dancing Machine” Harvey lined a 2-run single to cap the rally.

Balestra was 2-3 with a double and 3 runs batted in to pace the Flyers. Coleman was 1-2 with a double, Harvey went 1-1 with 2 RBI, Staton 1-3 with a triple and Rowe and Neal were each 1-3.

New Boston 000 00 = 0 0 1

St. Joseph 10(10) 0x = 11 7 1

Bower, Goodman (3) and Maynard. Carson Willis, Carson Lyons (4) and Wesley Neal. W-Willis (IP-3.0, H-0, R-0, K4, BB-0). Lyons (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-1). L-Bower (IP-2.2, H-5, R-11, ER-2, K-6, BB-4, HBP-4, WP-2). Goodman (IP-1.1, H-2, R-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-NB: None; St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 1-2 2B, Evan Balestra 2-3 2B 3-RBI, Jake Stephens RBI, Darryn “DM” Harvey 1-1 2-RBI, Wesley Neal 1-3, Hunter Staton 1-3 3B, Landon Rowe 1-3.