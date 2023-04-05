Mart, Tibbs pitch Lady Vikings to pair of SOC wins Published 12:19 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Savannah Mart is getting back into top form. Brenna Tibbs is staying in form.

Mart missed last season with a knee injury but was sharp in 5 innings of work as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings blanked the Green Lady Bobcats 14-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

Mart gave up a third inning single to Bethany Kilgore for Green’s lone hit. She struck out 13 and walked 2.

Tibbs went one up on Mart as she pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 of the 15 outs in a 11-0 win over the New Boston Lady Tigers.

The only baserunner she allowed was a walk in the third inning.

“Every outing Mart is getting stronger. Her confidence just keeps growing,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

“Tibbs threw the ball really well. She was in a good rhythm and just threw strikes.”

Symmes Valley (3-2, 2-1) jumped in front of Green with 5 runs in the first inning.

Tibbs singled and Emma Ridenour tripled her home. Desiree Simpson doubled, Jaden McComas doubled I a pair and Jordy Ellison walked and a wild pitch scored a run.

Ellison stole third and came home when Jocelyn Carpenter hit into a fielder’s choice.

The lead went to 10-0 in the second inning.

Kaitlyn Maynard doubled off the fence and Tibbs had and RBI single. Ridenour walked and Simpson tripled home the runners.

Mart double home Simpson, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Ellison grounded out.

The Lady Vikings capped the scoring with 2 runs in the fourth.

Alli Hayden, Kaycee Thompson and Maddie Stamper all reached on errors. A run scored on a passed ball and Thompson came home when Maynard grounded out.

Simpson was 3-3 with a double and triple, Tibbs was 2-2, Mart 2-3 and Maynard 2-3 with a double to pace a 10-hit attack.

In a makeup game on Tuesday, Symmes Valley took a 5-0 lead in the first inning once again.

Tibbs and Ridenour singled, Tibbs stole third and scored on a passed ball. Mart walked and Lindsey Freeman had a 2-run single. McComas singled home a run, moved upon a ground out and Jocelyn Carpenter singled in the final run.

The lead went to 11-0 in the second.

Tibbs led off with a home run to straight away centerfield.

Ridenour and Simpson singled and Mart had an RBI single. Freeman singled home a run and a throwing error from the outfield scored a run. Ellison and McComas followed with RBI singles. Carpenter singled, took second on a wild pitch and McComas came home on a sacrifice fly by Addie Ridenour.

Symmes Valley had 13 hits with Tibbs going 2-3 with the home run, Ridenour, Freeman, McComas and Carpenter all 2-2, Stamper and Mart 1-1 and Simpson 1-2.

The Lady Vikings visit Western on Wednesday in an SOC game.

Monday’s Game

Green 000 00 = 0 1 5

Sym. Valley 552 2x = 14 10 1

Ryleigh McDavid and Bethany Kilgore. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Mart (IP-5.0, H-1, R-0, K-13, BB-2). L-McDavid (IP-4.0, H-10, R-14, K-3, BB-5). Hitting-Green: Bethany Kilgore 1-2; SV: Desiree Simpson 3-3 2B 3B, Brenna Tibbs 2-2, Savannah Mart 2-3, Kaitlyn Maynard 2-3 2B, Maddie Stamper 1-2, Jaden McComas 1-2, Emma Ridenour 1-1.

———

Tuesday’s Game

New Boston 000 00 = 0 0 4

Sym. Valley 560 0x = 11 13 0

Cassie Williams and Jadelyn Lawson. Brenna Tibbs and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Tibbs (IP-5.0, K-14, BB-1). L-Williams (IP-4.0, K-2, BB-3). Hitting-NB: None; SV: Brenna Tibbs 2-3 HR, Emma Ridenour 2-2, Lindsey Freeman 2-2, Jaden McComas 2-2, Jocelyn Carpenter 2-2, Maddie Stamper 1-1, Savannah Mart 1-1, Desiree Simpson 1-2.