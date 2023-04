Raymond Easterling Published 11:48 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Raymond Easterling

Raymond Lee Easterling, 86, of Ironton, died April 4, 2023, at his residence.

A graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Highland Memorial Gardens, with Jeff Cremeans officiating. There will be a public visitation from 11a.m.–noon at Phillips Funeral Home.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.