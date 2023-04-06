Brown announces nearly $2M to improve Ohio road safety Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) discretionary grant program has awarded the Ohio Department of Transportation a $1,998,000 grant to build two proofs of concept to mitigate, address and report accidents in Ohio.

This investment is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Brown helped write and pass.

“Because of our work on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are working to make Ohio roads safer for the millions of Ohioans who travel on them each day,” Brown said. “This investment will build plans to help prevent serious accidents and keep pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers safe.”

The SMART program was established to provide grants to eligible public sector agencies to conduct demonstration projects focused on advanced smart community technologies and systems in order to improve transportation efficiency and safety.

Brown has been a leader in securing crucial infrastructure funding for Ohio’s communities. Earlier this year, Brown announced more than $1.6 billion to build a companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge along with significant improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor.

Brown also fought to include his Build America Buy America Act in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which applies strong Buy America rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects — to ensure American taxpayer dollars support American jobs in every federal infrastructure program.

Brown’s office said this legislation closes loopholes and will secure major investments in American-made iron, steel, and manufactured products.