Matha Hall Published 9:47 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Nov. 12, 1938–April 4, 2023

Matha Marie (Brooks) Hall, 84, of Ironton, passed away April 4, 2023, in Ironton Harbor Health Care/Community Hospice.

Mrs. Hall was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Morehead, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Elizabeth (Gardner) Brooks.

Mrs. Hall was a loving mother, who took great care of her family.

She was a member of Westwood Enterprise Baptist Church and Westwood Ladies Fire Auxiliary.

Matha was a proud parent/fan of University of Louisville basketball.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Ann Horsley and Dorthy (Dot) Brooks; and her three brothers, Allie Brooks, Charles Brooks and Paul Brooks.

She is survived by her children, Dwayne E. Hall (Kristie), of Ironton, Jeffery C. Hall (Teri), of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Dale S. (Pam) Hall, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; two sisters, Stella Burgess, of Charleston, South Carolina and Mary Webster (Lawson), of Westwood, Kentucky.

Her seven grandchildren, three and a half great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Minister James Webster officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Westwood, Kentucky.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.