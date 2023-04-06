Michael Ratliff

April 6, 2023

Michael Ratliff

Michael Ray Ratliff, 67, of Ironton, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Elder Ronald Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11a.m until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Ratliff family, visit .www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

 

