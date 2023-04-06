Paul Zimmerman Published 12:54 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Paul Zimmerman

May 13, 1946–March 26, 2023

Paul Dalton Zimmerman, 76, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Hammond Hospital in Louisiana.

His devoted wife Kim preceded in him death in 2019.

Paul grew up in Coal Grove, surrounded by his beloved family and friends, but lived in Louisiana most of his adult life.

Paul was born May 13, 1946, in Ironton to the late Dorothy (Dot) and L. H. (Zim) Zimmerman.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Zimmerman Johnson.

He is survived by his niece, Kati McFadden, of South Carolina; as well as four first cousins from the Dalton family, Ruthie Dalton Potter, of Kentucky, Janet McKenzie, of Delaware, Stephen (Tony) Adams, of Michigan and Lynn Swaney, of Ohio.

His dear friends, Janice and Roger Prater, of Louisiana, provided loving care during Paul’s many illnesses over the years and comforted him at the hospital during his final days.

A “Remembrance of His Life” funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial to follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Zimmerman family your condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.