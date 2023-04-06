Sandra Corn Published 4:56 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Sandra Corn

Sept. 10, 1949–April 4, 2023

Sandra (Sandy) Jean Corn, 73, of Ironton, passed away on April 4, 2023, at home.

She was born Sept. 10, 1949, daughter of the late Orville and Rosetta Clark Corn.

Sandy graduated with the Class of 1967 from Ironton High School and received an Associate Degree from Ohio University Southern.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by brothers, Donald L. Corn and Darin L. Corn.

She is survived by daughter, Shelley (John) Marshall and her granddaughter, Pipe Marshall, of Kenswick, Virginia; her brother, Michael (Nancy) Corn; her sister, Karen (Gene) Wilson; nieces, Cindy Pack, Natalie Wilson and Kristin Corn; and nephews, Darin Corn and Phoenix Steele.

As per Sandy’s wish to help others, she donated her body for education and research to Marshall University School of Medicine, who have a memorial for the family at a later date.