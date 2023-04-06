U.S. Sen. JD Vance: Charges are a political persecution Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Today’s indictment of President Trump is political persecution masquerading as law. Donald Trump is the former President of the United States, the leader of our nation’s political opposition, and the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024. Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict him is blatant election interference and a direct assault on the tens of millions of Americans who support him.

To make matters worse, this entire charade is predicated on an unprecedented, doomed-to-fail legal theory and a baseless misdemeanor charge from seven years ago.

While the radical left continues their obsession with harassing Donald Trump, the American people are suffering. Families are struggling to put food on the table, violent crime is running rampant in our cities, and thousands have been poisoned by the fentanyl pouring across our southern border.

Instead of working to improve the lives of the Americans they are supposed to represent, the ruling party is focused on kneecapping their greatest threat in the next election.

The American people will see this for exactly what it is: a grave miscarriage of justice.

— JD Vance is a Republican and the junior U.S. senator representing Ohio.

(Statement released Friday, March 31)