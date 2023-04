Jack Hale Published 11:23 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Jack Hale

Jack David Hale, 74, of South Point, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Best Care Health and Rehab in Wheelersburg.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Visitation will be Monday 5 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.