Rahm in 3-way tie after first day of The Masters

Published 2:12 am Friday, April 7, 2023

By The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm overcame a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole to finish at 7-under 65 and tied for the first round lead with Viktor Hovland and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka at the Masters.

Cameron Young and Jason Day are two shots back after posting 67s. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is three shots back after shooting 68.

There was some question about whether Rahm, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, would be able to regain his momentum after a rough March that included back-to-back rounds of 76 at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, withdrawing from the Players Championship because of a stomach illness and an early exit at the WGC-Dell Match Play event.

But the world’s No. 3-ranked player appears back on his game after making an eagle and seven birdies.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 74.

The Masters

Thursday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72
First Round

Viktor Hovland, Norway 31-34—65
Brooks Koepka, United States 32-33—65
Jon Rahm, Spain 33-32—65
Jason Day, Australia 34-33—67
Cameron Young, United States 34-33—67
Sam Bennett, United States 32-36—68
Sam Burns, United States 31-37—68
Shane Lowry, Ireland 33-35—68
Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68
Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-35—68
Adam Scott, Australia 34-34—68
Gary Woodland, United States 35-33—68
Tony Finau, United States 35-34—69
Collin Morikawa, United States 34-35—69
Justin Rose, England 36-33—69
Jordan Spieth, United States 32-37—69
Keegan Bradley, United States 35-35—70
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 37-33—70
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-34—70
Tom Kim, South Korea 34-36—70
Chris Kirk, United States 38-32—70
Cameron Smith, Australia 34-36—70
Scott Stallings, United States 35-35—70
Sepp Straka, Austria 39-31—70
Justin Thomas, United States 35-35—70
Patrick Cantlay, United States 35-36—71
Fred Couples, United States 38-33—71
Harris English, United States 37-34—71
Tyrrell Hatton, England 35-36—71
Max Homa, United States 38-33—71
Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-36—71
Dustin Johnson, United States 36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 34-37—71
Phil Mickelson, United States 34-37—71
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 32-39—71
Patrick Reed, United States 35-36—71
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 39-33—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-37—72
Talor Gooch, United States 36-36—72
Kevin Kisner, United States 36-36—72
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 37-35—72
Francesco Molinari, Italy 38-34—72
Harold Varner III, United States 34-38—72
Mike Weir, Canada 35-37—72
Corey Conners, Canada 36-37—73
Russell Henley, United States 36-37—73
Billy Horschel, United States 36-37—73
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-36—73
Jason Kokrak, United States 38-35—73
Adrian Meronk, Poland 35-38—73
Taylor Moore, United States 37-36—73
Seamus Power, Ireland 35-38—73
Sahith Theegala, United States 37-36—73
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 38-36—74
Sergio Garcia, Spain 34-40—74
Tom Hoge, United States 37-37—74
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 39-35—74
Mito Pereira, Chile 39-35—74
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 37-37—74
J.T. Poston, United States 37-37—74
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 38-36—74
Tiger Woods, United States 38-36—74
Ben Carr, United States 38-37—75
Harrison Crowe, Australia 36-39—75
Zach Johnson, United States 36-39—75
Kurt Kitayama, United States 38-37—75
Bernhard Langer, Germany 38-37—75
Min Woo Lee, Australia 36-39—75
Keith Mitchell, United States 37-38—75
Vijay Singh, Fiji 38-37—75
Adam Svensson, Canada 41-34—75
Danny Willett, England 38-37—75
Cameron Champ, United States 41-35—76
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina 39-37—76
Kazuki Higa, Japan 36-40—76
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 39-37—76
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-39—76
Brian Harman, United States 39-38—77
Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland 37-40—77
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 40-37—77
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 40-37—77
Gordon Sargent, United States 39-38—77
Bubba Watson, United States 40-37—77
Alex Noren, Sweden 41-37—78
Larry Mize, United States 38-41—79
Sandy Lyle, Scotland 40-41—81
Kevin Na, United States WD
Will Zalatoris, United States WD

 

