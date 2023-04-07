Rahm in 3-way tie after first day of The Masters
Published 2:12 am Friday, April 7, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm overcame a four-putt double bogey on the opening hole to finish at 7-under 65 and tied for the first round lead with Viktor Hovland and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka at the Masters.
Cameron Young and Jason Day are two shots back after posting 67s. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is three shots back after shooting 68.
There was some question about whether Rahm, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, would be able to regain his momentum after a rough March that included back-to-back rounds of 76 at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, withdrawing from the Players Championship because of a stomach illness and an early exit at the WGC-Dell Match Play event.
But the world’s No. 3-ranked player appears back on his game after making an eagle and seven birdies.
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 74.
The Masters
Thursday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72
First Round
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|31-34—65
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|32-33—65
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|33-32—65
|Jason Day, Australia
|34-33—67
|Cameron Young, United States
|34-33—67
|Sam Bennett, United States
|32-36—68
|Sam Burns, United States
|31-37—68
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|33-35—68
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|34-34—68
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|33-35—68
|Adam Scott, Australia
|34-34—68
|Gary Woodland, United States
|35-33—68
|Tony Finau, United States
|35-34—69
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|34-35—69
|Justin Rose, England
|36-33—69
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|32-37—69
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|35-35—70
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|37-33—70
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|36-34—70
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|34-36—70
|Chris Kirk, United States
|38-32—70
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|34-36—70
|Scott Stallings, United States
|35-35—70
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|39-31—70
|Justin Thomas, United States
|35-35—70
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|35-36—71
|Fred Couples, United States
|38-33—71
|Harris English, United States
|37-34—71
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|35-36—71
|Max Homa, United States
|38-33—71
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|36-35—71
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|34-37—71
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|34-37—71
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|32-39—71
|Patrick Reed, United States
|35-36—71
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|39-33—72
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|35-37—72
|Talor Gooch, United States
|36-36—72
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|36-36—72
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|37-35—72
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|38-34—72
|Harold Varner III, United States
|34-38—72
|Mike Weir, Canada
|35-37—72
|Corey Conners, Canada
|36-37—73
|Russell Henley, United States
|36-37—73
|Billy Horschel, United States
|36-37—73
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|37-36—73
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|38-35—73
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|35-38—73
|Taylor Moore, United States
|37-36—73
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|35-38—73
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|37-36—73
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|38-36—74
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|34-40—74
|Tom Hoge, United States
|37-37—74
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|39-35—74
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|39-35—74
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|37-37—74
|J.T. Poston, United States
|37-37—74
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Tiger Woods, United States
|38-36—74
|Ben Carr, United States
|38-37—75
|Harrison Crowe, Australia
|36-39—75
|Zach Johnson, United States
|36-39—75
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|38-37—75
|Bernhard Langer, Germany
|38-37—75
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|36-39—75
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|37-38—75
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|38-37—75
|Adam Svensson, Canada
|41-34—75
|Danny Willett, England
|38-37—75
|Cameron Champ, United States
|41-35—76
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina
|39-37—76
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|36-40—76
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|39-37—76
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|37-39—76
|Brian Harman, United States
|39-38—77
|Matthew McClean, Northern Ireland
|37-40—77
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
|40-37—77
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|40-37—77
|Gordon Sargent, United States
|39-38—77
|Bubba Watson, United States
|40-37—77
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|41-37—78
|Larry Mize, United States
|38-41—79
|Sandy Lyle, Scotland
|40-41—81
|Kevin Na, United States
|WD
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|WD