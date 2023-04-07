Richard Myers Published 2:27 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Richard Myers

Aug. 19, 1935–April 5, 2023

Richard Lee “Dick” Myers, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and coach, was peacefully taken by the Lord on April 5, 2023, at the age of 87 in Lakeland, Florida.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1935, in Ironton, to Henry “Perk” Merchant and Clara Bell (Lintner) Myers.

Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence “Bud” in 2012.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ana Maria; his sons, Jack R. Myers (Karen) and Jerod “Jody” Myers; stepchildren, George “Bucky” Long (Tami) and Chrissanne Long (Craig Hosking); his grandchildren, Jay (Ashlyn), Mary Margaret (James Sanders Jr.), Jake, Jed, Dillon, Kate, Anne, Mary, Maggie, Alex and Amber; and his great-granddaughters Amelia and Lily.

After graduating from Dawson Bryant High School in 1953, Dick attended Rio Grande College (now The University of Rio Grande), where he played basketball and earned a degree in 1957.

Along with the other members of his basketball team, Dick was inducted into the Rio Grande Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Ohio Hoop Zone Hall of Fame in 2006.

After a year coaching at Decatur-Washington High School in Blackfork, Dick returned to his alma mater in Coal Grove where he taught and coached basketball and football at Dawson Bryant from 1958-1966.

In 1966, he took the head basketball coach position at Ironton High School where he remained until 1972.

In 1973, he started his 24-year tenure at Auburndale High School, where he held several titles, including teacher, dean, athletic director and assistant principal.

But the role in which he made the greatest impact in his life was with those who knew him as “Coach.”

Over the span of his years at Auburndale, he coached basketball, baseball, and golf.

Among his many achievements, he was incredibly proud of the Class 5A state runner-up team he coached in 1983.

In 2003, he was inducted into the Auburndale High School Hall of Fame.

Throughout Dick’s career, he profoundly impacted the lives of countless students, athletes and teachers who were blessed to know him.

Known by all as a prankster who was always playfully concocting practical jokes, Dick’s sense of humor was eclipsed by the love and kindness he showed to everyone he met.

Dick’s unwavering commitment to his family, students, and community will always be remembered.

While it might have been a challenge to catch him smiling, his eyes always beamed with love for his family and friends.

Dick Myers certainly made an impact in the communities he served throughout his life and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral mass will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 Lemon St., Lakeland, where he was a member.

A Celebration of Life will begin immediately following the mass at Cleveland Heights 2900 Buckingham Ave, Lakeland, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Rio Grande Athletic Scholarship Fund, 218 N. College Ave., Rio Grande, Ohio, 45674 or Auburndale High School Athletics,1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale, Florida, 33823.

The family also requests photos and/or tribute stories remembering the impact Dick made in the lives of those who knew him be sent to dickmyersmemorial@gmail.com.

Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, Florida.