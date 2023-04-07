Several from Lawrence County win at district Science Day Published 12:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College and the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center hosted the annual Southern Ohio District 14 Science Day on March 25.

The university welcomed 65 students who submitted 63 projects in grades fifth through 12th. District 14 is comprised of students from Gallia, Lawrence, Pike and Scioto counties.

“We are incredibly proud of all the students who persevered this year and completed a science day project, and we are very thankful for all the teachers and parents who worked with those students,” Dr. John Means, District 14 co-director and Rio chemistry/physics program coordinator, said.

Faculty and students from Rio’s science programs served among the judges for the event. Means, who also advises pre-med students at Rio Grande, added that the faculty and students of the science departments were eager to meet students and see their presentations.

Kaylee Lucas, of Fairland Middle School, who was the winner of the Lawrence County Science Fair this year, was the recipient of a B-WISER Science Camp Scholarship.

Here are the award winners:

• Water Environment Award – Addison Mullins (Wheelersburg High School)

• Ohio Soybean Bioscience Award – Emmerson Brown (Fairland High School) and Payton Detamore (Fairland High School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Chemistry & Materials Science- Chloe Adkins (Fairland High School); Honorable Mention-Jordan Spencer (Fairland High School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Earth & Biological Science- Angela Li (Fairland High School); Honorable Mention- Emily Ferguson (Fairland High School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Physics and Energy- Ryan Brewster (Fairland High School); Honorable Mention- Solomon Preston (Chesapeake Middle School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Behavioral & Social Science- Gracie Marshall (Fairland High School); Honorable Mention- Braelyn Eaches (Fairland High School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Natural Science- Angela Li (Fairland High School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Engineering & Computer Science- Alex Gnau (St. Joseph Central High School)

• Emerging Scientist Award in Medicine & Health Science- Iman Kanooz (Fairland High School)

• Emerging Scientist Ward in Health & Applied Science- Ethan Mullins (Wheelersburg Middle School)

• The Emerging Scholar Award- Esme Mahoney (Wheelersburg Middle School) and Evan King (Fairland High School)

• B-WISER Science Camp Scholarships- Audrey Bach (Clay High School), Elin Shaw (Clay High School), Laney Shepard (Clay High School), Kaylee Lucas (Fairland Middle School), Annie Chen (Fairland Middle School), and Aubrey Hager (Fairland Middle School)

• OTTA CollegeAdvantage 529 Savings Plan Award- Mitchell Dunlap (Fairland MS) and Dalton Shepard (Clay High School)

• Rio Grande Science Day Scholarship- Angela Li (Fairland High School)

Holzer Health System, Fluor-BWXT, Hopewell Health Centers, Gallipolis Rotary, and R&R Tent Rental as well as the campus community sponsored and supported the event.

The students were vying for over 16 awards, which had a combined value of more than $2,500, that were presented at the end of the event.

Eighteen students qualified for the State Science Day: Cody Harris, Aaris Cartwright, Esme Mahoney, Laney Shepard, Jordan Spencer, Greyson Diamond, Alexander Miller, Evan King, Angela Li, Chloe Adkins, Isabella James, Annie Chen, Lillian Pistole, Easton Collier, Dalton Shepard, Iman Kanooz and Addison Mullins.

Next year’s District 14 Science Day is set to be held on March 23, 2024.