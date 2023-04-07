Shane Bostic Published 3:44 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Shane Bostic

Oct. 24, 1988–April 1, 2023.

Shane Anthony “Clyde” Bostic, born Oct. 24, 1988, departed this earth unexpectedly on April 1, 2023.

Shane was born to Rodney Bostic Sr. and Rebecca Heighton Ackison in Lawrence County.

Shane was a 2008 graduate from Rock Hill High.

Shane was known for his huge heart, willingness to help others and make everyone smile and laugh.

Shane loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

He loved the outdoors, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting and also enjoyed football.

Shane was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dow Bostic; paternal grandmother, Alberta Steele; and maternal grandmother, Betty Heighton,

He is survived by his son, Skyler Cochran; daughter, Shailey Bostic, mother; father; and father’s fiancé, Pamela Doss; paternal grandfather, Fred Heighton; brother, Rodney Bostic Jr.; sister, Sheila Cremeans; brother, Zach Bostic and Zach’s girlfriend, Sierra Crow; niece, Allie Bostic; nephews, Jack Cremeans, Mason Bostic, Braxton Bostic and Waylon Bostic; and also a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, 1108 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with a one hour visitation before the service, with Glenn Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and your expression of sympathy, donations can be made to O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home