2023 Eddy Test winners announced Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

The winners of this year’s Eddy Test have been announced.

For the past 62 years, the Ironton Child Welfare Club’s test has been given to the top 25 percent of the sixth grade students of Ironton Middle and St. Lawrence Catholic schools.

The all-day test is based on national testing norms and students answer questions on reading, vocabulary, reading comprehension, math problem solving, math computation, language, spelling, science and social studies.

The test, the club’s longest continuous project, was established to identify students who attain superior academic achievements in the sixth grade.

The top one third of participants, along with their parents, will be honored at a banquet by the Child Welfare Club on May 11.

The 2023 honorees are: Emily Crabtree, daughter of Richard and Jackie Crabtree; Ryan Frazer, son of Keith and Kathy Frazer; Aubrie Friesenhengst, daughter of Daniel and Erika Friesenhengst; Finn Gossett, son of Shane and Madison Gossett; Max Haney, son of Chris and Amanda Haney; Reid Hunt, son of John and Kristin Hunt; Marley Smith, daughter of Jason and Kelly Smith; Kendall Simpson, daughter of Brent and Jennie Simpson.