EDITORIAL: Light at the end of tunnel Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Nobody likes the site of orange cones and the traffic tie ups and detours that usually come with them, but, in Ironton, they are a welcome site this year.

This week, Mayor Sam Cramblit II and members of the city council took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a paving project that is the largest in decades for the city.

Rough roads and potholes have long been a complaint of our readers and, over the next several months, the city will see much work done as part of $30 million in infrastructure funding from various sources.

Phase I has already started on the north end of town and will head south, and Phase II is going up for bid.

After decades of frustration, these funds are much appreciated.

And we would like to remind all drivers to use extra caution when on roadways this month, pay attention of lane changes on these projects, as well as the roundabout construction on State Route 93 at the Ironton exit of U.S. 52.

By doing so, you will help ensure the safety of those who will be working for you during the coming summer months.

The end result will mean a smoother transit for all and something that has been long-desired by city residents.