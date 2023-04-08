Lineup set for Nelsonville Music Festival Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Performers to include Big Thief, Kurt Vile and Alvvays

NELSONVILLE — A beloved summer tradition continues as Stuart’s Opera House presents the Nelsonville Music Festival on July 21-23 at the Snow Fork Event Center in Nelsonville, Ohio.

The festival includes three days of music featuring more than 50-plus performances across 3 stages, camping, kids’ activities, artisan vendors, food and beverage vendors and much more.

Weekend passes for all three days are on sale now for $169, and the price will increase as the festival weekend gets closer. Weekend passes for teens are currently $85, and kids 12 and under are always free. Weekend passes for Nelsonville and Buchtel Ohio residents are free with proof of residency, which must be shown in person at the Stuart’s Opera House box office Monday-Friday, 12-4 pm. Tickets and more information can be found at nelsonvillefest.org or by calling 740-753-1924.

Set in the beautiful rolling hills of Southeast Ohio and surrounded by the Wayne National Forest, the laid back, family-friendly weekend offers a carefully curated, diverse lineup of national, regional, and local acts in an intimate setting.

The lineup includes Big Thief, Alex G, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Alvvays, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Sierra Ferrell, Andy Shauf, Shannon & The Clams, Altin Gün, Courtney Marie Andrews, Michael Hurley, Lido Pimienta, Geese, MJ Lenderman, Nick Shoulders, Jake Xerxes Fussellm Jupiter & Okwess, Rose City Band, Meridian Brothers, John R. Miller, Wild Pink, Florry, Charlotte Cornfield, Free Range, Pearla, Greg Freeman, The Laughing Chimes, Toecutter, Megan Bee and Weedghost.

Since its inception, The Nelsonville Music Festival has been a production of Stuart’s Opera House, a historic, non-profit theater located in Nelsonville that presents live music, theater, educational programming and community building. All proceeds directly support Stuart’s Opera House including their tuition-free Arts Education programs. Learn more about Stuart’s by visiting stuartsoperahouse.org.

The AV Club and Ohio Magazine have named NMF as the “Best Music Festival in Ohio,” and Time Out Chicago has called it “one of the Midwest’s best festivals.” Past performers have included Japanese Breakfast, Death Cab For Cutie, Wilco, The Flaming Lips, Willie Nelson, Ween, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Loretta Lynn, Gillian Welch, John Prine, The Avett Brothers, They Might Be Giants, Randy Newman, Merle Haggard, Iron & Wine, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Courtney Barnett, The Decemberists and many more.