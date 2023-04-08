Moore’s 6 RBIs lead Lady Tigers over Hilliard Davidson, 14-2

Published 11:37 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers were shouting, “Give me Moore.”

Email newsletter signup

Katelyn Moore gave Ironton plenty to work with as she drove in 6 runs with a double and home run as the Lady Fighting Tigers routed the Hilliard Davidson Lady Wildcats 14-2 on Saturday in the Valley of Thunder.

Moore went 3-3 and Emily Weber 2-2 with a double and RBI to spark the 12-hit attack. Khamil Martin kept up her hot-hitting by going 3-4 with a double, 2 triples and 3 RBI.

Bella Sorbilli was 2-4 with an RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 with a double and Braylin Wallace was 1-3.

Wallace pitched a 6-hitter as she struck out 11 and walked 2 to get the complete game win.

Ironton took a 1-0 lead in the first when Khamil Martin doubled, stole third and scored on a ground out by Aubrey Ferguson.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got 5 runs in the second inning to open up a 6-0 lead.

Sorbilli singled, Katelyn Williams walked and Moore spanked a 3-run homer.

Weber walked and scored on Martin’s triple. Martin then stole home to make it 6-0.

The Lady Wildcats scored their 2 runs in the third after 2 outs.

Mackenzie Buzzard walked, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Kendall Manos.

Molly Dennis had a double to score Manos.

Ironton got a run back in the bottom of the inning and it was 7-2.

Wallace singled, moved up on a passed ball and courtesy runner Aubry Shavers scored when Weber doubled.

Ironton ended the game an inning early by scoring 7 times in the sixth.

Moore and Weber singled and moved up on a ground out by K Neal. Martin then tripled as both runners scored.

A passed ball scored Martin but Brammer laced a double, Aubrey Ferguson and Wallace walked and Sorbilli singled in a run.

Moore ended her big day and Hilliard’s chances with a 3-run double.

Lexi Hunter was 2-4 for Davidson with Kendall Moore 1-3 with a double and RBI, Dennis 1-2 and an RBI and Mallory Rickel was 1-3.

Davidson 002 000 = 2 6 0

Ironton     151 007 = 14 12 0

Molly Dennis, A. Wolfe (3) and Cady Mullins. Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. W-Wallace (IP-6.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-11, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Dennis (IP-2.0, H-4, R-6, ER-6, K-2, BB-3). Wolfe (IP-3.2, H-8, R-8, ER-8, K-4, BB-3). Hitting-Davidson: Kendall Manos 1-3 2B RBI, Molly Dennis 1-2 RBI, Cady Mullins 1-2, Lexi Hunter 2-3, Mallory Rickel 1-3; Ironton: Khamil Martin 3-4 2B 2-3B 3-RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B, Braylin Wallace 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 RBI, Katelyn Moore 3-3 2B HR 6-RBI, Emily Weber 2-2 2B RBI.

More z RSS Twitter

Energized Bailey will put charge in Rio Grande women’s program

Browns’ Watson scheduled to give deposition in civil lawsuit

Reds blow lead in 9th inning as Phils rally to win 3-2

Bengals’ Joe Mixon recharged with pointing gun at woman

Print Article

  • Polls

    Marshmallow Peeps — yay or nay?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections