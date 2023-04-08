Moore’s 6 RBIs lead Lady Tigers over Hilliard Davidson, 14-2 Published 11:37 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Jim Walker

AID — The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers were shouting, “Give me Moore.”

Katelyn Moore gave Ironton plenty to work with as she drove in 6 runs with a double and home run as the Lady Fighting Tigers routed the Hilliard Davidson Lady Wildcats 14-2 on Saturday in the Valley of Thunder.

Moore went 3-3 and Emily Weber 2-2 with a double and RBI to spark the 12-hit attack. Khamil Martin kept up her hot-hitting by going 3-4 with a double, 2 triples and 3 RBI.

Bella Sorbilli was 2-4 with an RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 with a double and Braylin Wallace was 1-3.

Wallace pitched a 6-hitter as she struck out 11 and walked 2 to get the complete game win.

Ironton took a 1-0 lead in the first when Khamil Martin doubled, stole third and scored on a ground out by Aubrey Ferguson.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got 5 runs in the second inning to open up a 6-0 lead.

Sorbilli singled, Katelyn Williams walked and Moore spanked a 3-run homer.

Weber walked and scored on Martin’s triple. Martin then stole home to make it 6-0.

The Lady Wildcats scored their 2 runs in the third after 2 outs.

Mackenzie Buzzard walked, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Kendall Manos.

Molly Dennis had a double to score Manos.

Ironton got a run back in the bottom of the inning and it was 7-2.

Wallace singled, moved up on a passed ball and courtesy runner Aubry Shavers scored when Weber doubled.

Ironton ended the game an inning early by scoring 7 times in the sixth.

Moore and Weber singled and moved up on a ground out by K Neal. Martin then tripled as both runners scored.

A passed ball scored Martin but Brammer laced a double, Aubrey Ferguson and Wallace walked and Sorbilli singled in a run.

Moore ended her big day and Hilliard’s chances with a 3-run double.

Lexi Hunter was 2-4 for Davidson with Kendall Moore 1-3 with a double and RBI, Dennis 1-2 and an RBI and Mallory Rickel was 1-3.

Davidson 002 000 = 2 6 0

Ironton 151 007 = 14 12 0

Molly Dennis, A. Wolfe (3) and Cady Mullins. Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. W-Wallace (IP-6.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-11, BB-2, HBP-1). L-Dennis (IP-2.0, H-4, R-6, ER-6, K-2, BB-3). Wolfe (IP-3.2, H-8, R-8, ER-8, K-4, BB-3). Hitting-Davidson: Kendall Manos 1-3 2B RBI, Molly Dennis 1-2 RBI, Cady Mullins 1-2, Lexi Hunter 2-3, Mallory Rickel 1-3; Ironton: Khamil Martin 3-4 2B 2-3B 3-RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3 2B, Braylin Wallace 1-3, Bella Sorbilli 2-4 RBI, Katelyn Moore 3-3 2B HR 6-RBI, Emily Weber 2-2 2B RBI.