Tim Schaffer: Happy Easter Sunday — it is a day of hope Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

This Sunday is arguably the most significant day in the Christian faith, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a day of hope, renewal and new beginnings.

Easter Sunday is the culmination of the Holy Week, which starts on Palm Sunday and includes Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. On Palm Sunday, Christians commemorate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted with palm branches and cheers from the crowds. Maundy Thursday marks Jesus’s last supper with his disciples before his arrest and crucifixion. Good Friday commemorates the day when Jesus was crucified on the cross and it is a day of solemn reflection and mourning.

However, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, which is the cornerstone of our faith. Jesus was crucified, died and was buried, but just three days later, he rose, defeating death and sin, atoning for our shortcomings as man, and reconnecting us to God. His resurrection is a powerful symbol of hope and new life, and it is celebrated with great joy by Christians all over the world.

Easter Sunday is a day of new beginnings, as it marks the end of Lent, a period of fasting, prayer, repentance, and reflection. During Lent, we reflect on our lives, examine our conscience and make a conscious effort to improve ourselves and our relationships with others. On Easter Sunday, we renew our commitment to living a life of faith, hope and love, guided by the teachings of Jesus.

Easter Sunday is a day of hope, renewal and new beginnings. We celebrate this day with joy and reverence, connecting with our loved ones and community. Easter Sunday reminds us that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for a better tomorrow and that death has no sting.

Tim Schaffer represents the 20th District in the Ohio Senate, which includes Licking and Perry counties.