April Community Calendar Published 3:58 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com.

April 12

Heart Health Screening

Ironton First Church of the Nazarene will have a free healthy heart with EKG screening 2–6 p.m. The screenings will be done by King’s Daughters Medical Center. The church is located at 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton. Call (60) 408-9304 to make an appointment.

April 13

Finance Committee Meeting

The Ironton City Council’s Finance Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to present legislation creating 2 new funds, an amendment to the operating budget, and other miscellaneous items.

April 15

Quilting Meeting

The Symmes Creek Quilters will meet from 5-7 p.m. at the Symmes Valley Briggs Library. For more info please contact them on Facebook.

April 17

Amateur Radio Meeting

The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association meets at 7 p.m. at the JROC center, 715 Lane Street Suite 300, Coal Grove. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the board office.

Retired Teachers Association Meeting

The Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon at the Ironton Big Boy. The speaker will be Robin Rayfield, executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association who will talk about the State Teachers Retirement System. Contact Karen Tyo at 740-377-9390 for more information.

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton Schools Board will meet 5:30–6:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria. Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.

April 18

Insurance COG Meeting

The Lawrence County Schools Insurance COG will meet at 9 a.m. at the South Point Board Office, 302 High St., South Point.

JVS Board Meeting

The Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the main campus.

April 19

Rescheduled South Point BOE Meeting

The South Point Board of Education has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. in the South Point BOE office.

April 20

Township Association Meeting

The Lawrence County Township Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Ironton Big Boy Restaurant. Topics of discussion include the year-end banquet, township clean-ups and association dues for 2024. A representative from the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District will also be present to review procedures and answer questions.

Lawrence County Regional Commission Meeting

The Lawrence County Regional Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at the JROC Center, 715 Lane Street, Coal Grove,

April 27

Agricultural Society Meeting

The Lawrence County Agricultural Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.

April 29

Ben Stalets To Perform

Toledo singer-songwriter Ben Stalets will perform at 7 p.m. at the Auger Inn, 2324 S. Third St. Street, Ironton, along with Dale Blakenship & the Elkhounds.

Goat Cheese-Making Class

Symmes Valley Briggs Library will host a goat cheese-making class by Glen Washington at 11 a.m. He will be talk about how to make cheese and will have samples.

April 30

Revival

The Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church in Coal Grove will have a revival with Brother Dave Frazee at 6 p.m. Pastor, Kenny Ruggles.