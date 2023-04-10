Commission declares National Child Abuse Prevention Week Published 12:00 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Winners of a poster contest for National Child Abuse Prevention Week were honored at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission.

The commission passed a proclamation recognizing the week in Lawrence County.

“Our children are our most valuable resources and shape the future of Lawrence County,” commissioner DeAnna Holliday read. “We need to work together as a community to increase awareness of child abuse. Prevention remains the best defense for children and families.”

The commission recognized Missy Evans, director of children’s service for the county’s Department of Job and Family Services, who they said was a “champion for children.”

Evans said, as part of the observation of the month, the agency had sponsored a countywide drawing contest, in which children made posters around the theme of “Be a Hero in the Eyes of a Child.”

The artwork, which came from South Point and Fairland schools, was on display in the courthouse.

Evans said a winner was chosen from each grade and the students were presented with a certificate.

“Child abuse is happening here in Lawrence County,” Evans said, urging those who suspect it taking place to contact the agency.

Commission President Colton Copley said the commission issues many proclamations throughout the year, but this week’s was “one of the most important.”

“This is about taking care of those who can’t take care of themselves,” he said.

Holliday said “advocacy is so important” and urged families to take advantage of a resource guide on the commission’s website.

“If there’s a need hopefully, you will find it in that resource guide,” she said. “And, if you don’t find it, we want to know.”

Evans said the agency hosts a regular committee meeting on the issue, made up of those from the agency, and the fields of education, mental health and foster agencies.

“We would love to have as many people as can be part of this committee,” she said. “We are trying best make lives of children in Lawrence County better.”

In other business, the commission:

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held on March 31, as corrected.

• Approve a floodplain permit submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District: New – 2023-751 Stephen Wiseman-Stream maintenance project located at 7728 County Road 4.

• Approved the appropriations and transfers dated April 4, under $50,000 submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting county administrator.

• Approved the following appropriations over the amount of $50,000.00 submitted by Chris Kline, of the county auditor’s office: N00-10A-061-000, $1,030,025; N05-10A-006-000, $1,030,025.

• Approved the transfer over $50,000 submitted by Chris Kline, Lawrence County Auditor’s office: N00-10A-061-000 to N05-10A-157-061, $1,030,025.

• Approved the request from the Lawrence County Engineer’s office to auction miscellaneous surplus equipment at the Lawrence County Maintenance Facility.

• Approved the recommendations be awarded to the following Contractors and agreements be approved and signed: Item 1 Aggregate (except size #8) to BWC Trucking; Item 2 Aggregate (Size #8 washed) Delivered- BWC Trucking; Irem 3 Liquid Bituminous Material RS-2 Picked- Up and Delivered Marathon Petroleum.

• Signed the proclamation for the week of April 3-7 as “Public Health Week” in Lawrence County.

• Approved and signed the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Workers’ Compensation Group Retrospective Rating Plan Agreement, approved by the Lawrence County Prosecutors Office.

• Approved a donation of $3,000 to Impact Prevention for its Party in the Parks events, which will take place in Ironton, South Point, Coal Grove, Proctorville and Ashland this summer.