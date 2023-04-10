Deeds pitches, bats Lady Hornets to win Published 12:14 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Abbie Deeds took things into her own hands.

Deeds not only pitched Coal Grove to a 9-5 win over the Chesapeake Lady Panthers, she led the offense as well.

Deeds went 3-4 at the plate with 2 doubles and drove in 5 runs to go with her 8-hit p itching that saw her strikeout out 11 and none of the 5 runs she allowed were earned.

Chesapeake used an error to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning but Shay Collins singled in a run, Deeds doubled home a pair and Rylee Black singled for a run as Coal Grove took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Deeds and Ellie Delawder drove in runs as the Lady Hornets extended their lead to 8-2 in the fourth inning.

Coal Grove (2-5, 1-1) had 9 hits with Black going 2-4 with 2 RBI, Kassidy Travis 1-2, Collins and Jordyn Dale 1-3 and Delaware 1-4.

Chesapeake (2-5, 0-3) was led by Riley Isaacs who was 3-4 with a double. Sidney Fuller was 1-3 with a double, McKenna Brown and Angel Hundley 1-3 while Morgan Clark and Addison Maynard each went 1-4.

Chesapeake 011 012 0 = 5 8 4

Coal Grove 004 401 x = 9 9 3

Hannah Webb and Rachael Bishop. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-8, R-5, ER-0, K-11). L-Webb (IP-6.0, H-9, R-9, ER-6, K-1). Hitting-CHS: McKenna Brown 1-3, Morgan Clark 1-4, Sidney Fuller 1-3 2B, Riley Isaacs 3-4 2B, Addison Maynard 1-4, Angel Hundley 1-3; CG: Jordyn Dale 1-3, Shay Collins 1-3, Abbie Deeds 3-4 2-2B 5-RBI, Rylee Black 2-4 2-RBI, Ellie Delawder 1-4, Kassidy Travis 1-2.