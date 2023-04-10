Dragons erupt late to top Redmen in OVC Published 12:19 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Things must have seemed too quiet for the Fairland Dragons, so they made some noise.

Leading by just 2 run, the Dragons erupted for 8 runs in the sixth inning to end the game and beat the Rock Hill Redmen 13-5 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Fairland’s Ethan Wall and Rock Hill’s Dawson Lewis were matched in a tight battle before the Dragons created their disruption.

Wall went the distance for the win as he struck out 10, walked 2 and gave up 2 earned runs.

Lewis worked 5 innings giving up 9 hits, 7 runs but only 3 earned with 2 strikeouts and 3 walks.

Fairland (4-1, 2-0) had 14 hits as Blake Trevathan went 3-5 with a double and 2 RBI to lead a 14-hit attack.

Blaze Perry was 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Alex Morgan 2-3 and 3 RBI, Blake Sammons 2-2 and an RBI, Brycen Hunt 2-4 and 3 RBI, Kiko Kiritsy 1-3, Cooper Cumming 1-2 and an RBI and Wall 1-3 with a double.

Rock Hill (3-2, 0-2) had 5 hits with Brady Cremeans 1-3 and an RBI, Dylan Griffith 1-2, Landon Harper, Drew Schug and Braxton Harper all went 1-3.

Rock Hill 100 011 = 3 5 4

Fairland 004 018 = 13 14 1

Dawson Lewis, Dylan Griffith (6) and Drew Schug. Ethan Wall and Cooper Cummings. W-Wall (IP-6.0, H-5, R-3, ER-2, K-10, BB-2, WP-1). L-Lewis (IP-5.0, H-9, R-7, ER-3, K-2, BB-3). Griffith (IP-0.1, H-4, R-6, ER-5, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-RH: Dylan Griffith 1-2, Brady Cremeans 1-3 RBI, Landon Harper 1-3, Drew Schug 1-3; Fairland: Blake Trevathan 3-5 2B 2-RBI, Blaze Perry 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-3, Cooper Cummings 1-2 RBI, Alex Morgan 2-3 3-RBI, Blake Sammons 2-2 RBI, Brycen Hunt 2-4 3-RBI, Ethan Wall 1-3 2B.