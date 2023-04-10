Errors help fuel Flyers by Green in SOC Published 12:04 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

To error is human, but 12 times is over doing it.

The St. Joseph Flyers took advantage 12 errors by Green and beat the Bobcats 16-5 in a 6-inning Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

Jake Stephens pitched well as he helped the Flyers overcome 4 errors of their own to get the complete game win.

“Stephens pitched really well. He said he was still strong so we let him finish,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“Green didn’t play well and really helped us with the 12 errors, but to our kids credit they capitalized on their mistakes.”

Stephens struck out 5, walked 3, gave up 7 hits and only 2 of the 5 runs were earned. Only one of the Flyers’ runs was earned.

St. Joseph (5-1, 4-0) put immediate pressure on the Bobcats by tracking 9-0 lead over the first 2 innings.

In a 5-run first, Kai Coleman reached on an error, Evan Balestra singled and Drew Brown was safe on an error to load the bases.

Mark Hodges singled home 2 runs, Stephens walked and Brady “Quinn” Medinger was safe on an error as 2 more runs scored.

St. Joseph came back to score 4 more runs in the second.

Coleman singled, Balestra put down a sacrifice bunt and Brown singled for a run.

Hodges reached on an error and Stephens singled for a run. Neal walked to load the bases and then Hodges scored on a passed ball and Stephens scored when Neal got caught in a rundown.

Green (2-4, 2-1) cut the deficit to 9-3 in the bottom of the second and added 2 more in the third.

Quincy Merrill reached on an error, Landon Kimbler singled, Mason Neal walked to load the bases and Nathaniel Brannigan singled for a run. Braxton Conschafsky walked land Jon Knapp singled as a run scored.

Blake Smith and Landon Kimbler singled, moved up on a ground to and Neal had a 2-run single.

The Flyers got the 2 runs back in the top of the fourth to lead 11-5.

Balestra was safe on an error, Hodges walked and both moved up on a ground out. Balestra scored on a wild pitch and Hodges came home on an error.

A run scored in the top of the fifth when Medinger singled, Landon Rowe was safe on an error and Balestra singled for the final run.

St. Joseph ended the game early with 4 runs in the sixth.

Hodges reached on an error, Staton had a 2-out single and Neal singles home a run.

Medinger singled for a run, Rowe walked, Coleman beat out an infield hit for a run and Medinger scored on a shortstop error.

Neal was 2-2 with 2 Rbi and Kimbler 2-3 for the Bobcats.

The Flyers will host Symmes Valley next Wednesday.

St. Jospeh 540 214 = 16 11 4

Green 032 000 = 5 7 12

Jake Stephens and Evan Balestra. Nathaniel Brannigan, Landon Kimbler (6) and Quincy Merrill. W-Stephens (IP-6.0, H-7, R-5, ER-2, K- 5, BB-3). L-Brannigan (IP-5.0, H-7, R-12, ER-1, K-4, BB-3, WP-1). Kimbler (IP-1.0, H4, R-4, ER-0, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-St.Joseph: Kai Coleman 2-5 RBI, Evan Balestra 2-4 2-RBI, Drew Brown 1-4, Mark Hodges 1-3 2-RBI, Jake Stephens 1-3 RBI, Hunter Staton 1-4, Wesley Neal 1-2 RBI, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 2-4 RBI; Green: Jon Knapp 1-4 RBI, Blake Smith 1-2, Landon Kimbler 2-3, Mason Neal 2-2 2-RBI.