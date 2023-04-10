Jones pitches Vikings past East Published 12:11 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

SCIOTOVILLE — And then along came Jones.

Needing a win, the Symmes Valley Vikings turned to Willie Jones who pitched a 3-hitter to beat the Sciotoville East Tartans 10-0 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game.

Jones struck out 6 and walked 3 in getting the win. He also drove in a pair of runs.

Andy Strow and Aiden Hieronimus each went 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI to pace the offense.

Zander Hurn was 1-2, Mason Stevenson 1-1, Tanner Corn 1-3 and Aidan Taylor 1-4 with 2 RBI for the Vikings.

Ethan Rase was 2-3 and Chris Escamilla was 1-2 to account for the East offense.

Sym. Valley 103 33 = 10 8 1

Sciotoville 000 00 = 0 3 6

Willie Jones and Zander Hurn. Cameron Justice, Ethan Rase (4) and Chris Escamilla. W-Jones (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, K-6, BB-3). L-Justice (IP-3.0, H-4, R-6, ER-1, K-2, BB-2). Rase (IP-2.0, H-4, R-4, ER-3, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-SV: Andy Strow 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Willie Jones 2-RBI, Tanner Corn 1-3, Aidan Taylor 1-4 2-RBI, Aidan Hieronmus 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Zander Hurn 1-2, Mason Stevenson 1-1; East: Chris Escamilla 1-2, Ethan Rase 2-3.