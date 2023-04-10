Lady Fighting Tigers get the hits but not the run in loss to Blue Angels Published 12:21 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

Ironton’s offense needs to learn how to play follow the leader.

Usually, when a team gets 11 hits the runs will follow. But that wasn’t the case Wednesday as Ironton outhit the Gallipolis Blue Angels 11-8 but lost the Ohio Valley Conference game 7-4.

The Lady Fighting Tigers (2-1, 2-1) left 9 runners on base to just 4 for Gallipolis (2-4, 2-0).

After a scoreless first inning, Gallipolis scored a run in the second when Maggie Davis singled, Colbie Nida walked and Grace Truance doubled.

Ava Angel hit a 2-out solo home run in the top of the second to make it 2-0 but Ironton got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Katelyn Williams walked and Khamil Martin tripled.

The Blue Angels opened up some breathing room with 4 runs in the fourth inning.

Emma Hammons and Nida each singled and Reagan Skidmore walked to load the bases. With 2 outs, Jenna Harrison singled for a run and Addy Burke doubled to clear the bases.

The Lady Fighting Tigers got a run in the bottom of the inning when Bella Sorbilli walked, Braylin Wallace singled and a run scored on a dropped third strike.

Kirsten Williams doubled to runners at second and third but they were left stranded.

Ironton cut the deficit to 6-4 with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Martin and Emily Weber singled tout runners on the corners. Weber stole second and that allowed Martin to steal home.

Sorbilli walked and Aubrey Ferguson grounded out as the run scored.

Burke led of the seventh with a solo home run for an insurance run.

Martin was 3-4 with a triple and RBI and Wallace was 3-4 to pace the offense. Katelyn Williams was 1-2, Kirsten Williams 1-3 with a double, Weber 1-3, Ferguson 1-3 with an RBI and Brammer 1-4.

Burke went 2-4 with a double, home run and 4 RBI to lead Gallipolis. Angel was 1-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Gallipolis 011 400 1 = 7 8 0

Ironton 001 120 0 = 4 11 0

Taylor Mathie and Grace Truance. Bella Sorbilli, Braylin Wallace (7) and Graycie Brammer. W-Mathie (IP-7.0, H-11, R-4, ER-4, K-7, BB-5, WP-1). L-Sorbilli (IP-6.0, H-8, R-7, ER-7, K-5, BB-3). Wallace (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). Hitting-Gallia: Jenna Harrison 1-4 RBI, Addy Burke 2-4 2B HR 4-RBI, Ava Angel 1-3 HR RBI, Emma Hammons 1-4, Maggie Davis 1-3, Colbie Nida 1-2, Grace Truance 1-3 RBI; Ironton: Khamil Martin 3-4 3B RBI, Emily Weber 1-3, Graycie Brammer 1-4, Aubrey Ferguson 1-3 RBI, Braylin Wallace 3-4, Kirsten Williams 1-3 2B, Katelyn Williams 1-2.