Lady Panthers rally by Minford, top South Point Published 12:15 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Down but not out.

Email newsletter signup

Trailing by 3 runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Chesapeake Lady Panthers put together a clutch rally to beat the Minford Lady Falcons 8-7 on Monday.

“Addison Maynard is a freshman and she had a big game going 4-for-4 and threw well on the mound. Hannah Webb had a big home run to get us going and really fired up the team and earned her another win in relief,” said Lady Panthers coach Justin Adkins.

“Senior Morgan Clark had 3 hits and she was a spark plus for us the whole game.”

McKenna Brown hit into a fielder’s choice that scored the winning run and cap a 4-run rally in the seventh.

Besides Maynard going 4-4, McKenna Brown was 2-4 with 3 RBI, Webb 2-4 with a home run, Riley Isaacs 2-3 and Sidney Fuller 2-4.

On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers picked up an Ohio Valley Conference win by rolling past the South Point Lady Pointers 10-1.

Brown went 2-4 with 3 RBI as the Lady Panthers had 9 hits to back the pitching of Webb.

Kodee Langdon hit a solo home run for South Point’s lone run.

Minford 011 300 2 = 7 8 1

Chesapeake 010 120 4 = 8 13 1

Harley Lute, Addy Akers (7) and Ava Thacker. Sadie Perkins, Addison Maynard (2), Hannah Webb (4) and Rachael Bishop. W-Webb. L-Akers. Hitting-Minford: Miranda Johnson RBI, JoeyNeal 3-4, Addi Lute 1-1 2 RBI, Harley Lute 2-4, Paige Martin 2-3 2-RBI; CHS: Morgan Clark 3-4, Sidney Fuller 2-4, Hannah Webb 2-4 RBI, Riley Isaacs 2-3, Addison Maynard 4-4 RBI, Hannah Webb 2-4 RBI HR.

—————

Chesapeake 231 040 0 = 10 9 2

South Point 100 000 0 = 1 4 0

Hannah Webb and Rachael Bishop. Maddy Evans and Aleeia Kleinman. W-Webb. L-Evans (IP-7.0. H-9. R-10, ER-1-0.K-3. BB-4). Hitting-CHS: Ward RBI, McKenna Brown 2-4 3-RBI,, Hannah Webb 1-4; SP: Kodee Langdon 1-4 HR RBI, Makayla China 1-4, Kimrie Staley 1-3 2B.