Lady Vikings notch 3 wins in 4 games of a busy weekend

The Lady Vikings’ Desiree Simpson is all smiles as she trots home after belting a home run. (Tim Gearhart Sports Photo for The Ironton Tribune)

By Jim Walker

AID — In the Christmas cartoon Frosty the Snowman, Professor Hinkle was given a punishment by Santa to write a hundred zillion times. Hinkle said, “Sorry to lose and run, but I’ve got to get busy, busy, busy.”

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings got busy, busy, busy over the weekend with 4 games 2 days including 4 games in the annual Valley of Thunder.

The Lady Vikings blanked the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 13-0 in a 5-inning Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

Also on Friday, the Lady Vikings beat the Bloom-Carroll Lady Bulldogs 6-2 and followed that with a 15-4 loss to the Hilliard Bradley Lady Braves but bounced back to blast the Dublin Coffman Lady Shamrocks 17-0.

“The girls had a couple of long days but they played pretty well overall,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

“They showed a lot of character when they made 7 errors in the loss to Bradley, but made a great bounce back to beat Coffman. It would have been easy to fold up and just go home, but they came out fighting in that second game.”

Bloom-Carroll took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the Lady Vikings took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning when Brenna Tibbs reached on an error, Emma Ridenour bunted for hit and Desiree Simpson doubled to drive in both runners.

The lead went to 5-1 in the fifth.

Tibbs walked, Ridenour singled, Savannah Mart had a 2-run double. Lindsey Freeman singled and a throwing error on the return throw to the infield allowed Mart to score.

The final run scored in the sixth when Jaden McComas was safe on an error, Jocelyn Carpenter walked, Addi Ridenour hit into a fielder’s choice to move the runners up and Tibbs hit a sacrifice fly.

Tibbs pitched a 3-hitter in the win over East. She struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Simpson had a 2-run double in a 5-run first, Mart doubled home 2 run in a 3-run second and Lindsey Freeman had an RBI double in a 5-run third.

Simpson, Mart and Carpenter all went 2-2 and Tibbs 2-4 to lead a 12-hit attack.

The Lady Vikings defense laid an egg in the loss to the Lady Jaguars with 7 errors that led to 7 unearned runs.

Freeman and Addi Ridenour each went 2-3 with a double as the Lady Vikings had 8 hits.

Symmes Valley rebounded with the 17-0 rout of Coffman sparked by Simpson who was 3-3 with a double, triple, home run and 5 RBI.

Mart was 2-4 with a double and 3 RBI, Tibbs 2-3 with a doubled and 2 RBI and Freeman 3-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Mart doubled home 2 runs in the 3-run first, Simpson tripled home 2 runs in the second as the Lady Vikings took a 6-0 lead over Coffman (1-7).

In an 8-run third, Tibbs doubled home 2 runs and Simpson spanked a 3-run home run.

Freeman doubled in a pair of runs to cap the scoring in the fourth inning.

Mart got the win as she gave up 3 hits, struck out 8 and walked one.

The Lady Vikings visit Portsmouth Clay on Monday.

Valley of Thunder

Friday’s Game

Bloom-Carroll 100 001 0 = 2 5 3

Sym. Valley 200 031 x = 6 6 2

Hollie Price and Claire Whitecraft. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Mart (IP-7.0, H-3, R-2, ER-1, K-6, BB-0). L-Price (IP-6.0, H-6, R-6, ER-4, K-1, BB-2). Hitting-B-C: Madelyn Gates 1-3, Adyson Luke 1-3, Claire Whitecraft 1-3, Sophie Gleim 1-3, Gabby Johnson 1-3; SV: Emma Ridenour 2-3, Desiree Simpson 1-3 2B, Savannah Mart 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Lindsey Freeman 1-2 RBI, Jordi Ellison 1-3.

———

Sciotoville 000 00 = 0 3 9

Sym. Valley 535 0x = 13 12 0

Lennox and Huffard. Brenna Tibbs and Jocelyn Carpenter, Kaycee Thompson (5). W-Tibbs (IP-5.0, L-3. R-0, K-10, BB-0). L—Lennox (IP-4.0, H-12, R-13, ER-3, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-East: Weiss 2-2, Shope 1-2, ; SV: Brenna Tibbs 2-4, Desiree Simpson 2-2 Savannah Mart 2-2 Jocelyn Carpenter 2-2, Alli Haydon 1-1 2B, Kaycee Thompson 1-1, Kaylee Maynard 1-1, Lindsey Freeman 1-3 2B, Kaitlin Maynard 1-1.

———

Saturday’s Game

Bradley 250 240 2 = 15 10 2

Sym. Valley 000 310 0 = 4 8 7

Jillian Meszaros and Loghan Cromer. Jaden McComas, Brenna Tibbs (4), Savannah Mart (7) and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Meszaros (IP-7.0, H-8, R-4, ER-2, K-6, BB-1). L-McComas (IP-3.0, H-3, R-7, ER-2, K-3,BB-2). Tibbs (IP-3.0, H-6, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-0). Mart (IP-1.0, H-1, R-2, 1, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-Bradley: Taylor Hopkins 2-4 2B, Andrea Day 2-3 2B, Jillian Meszaros 2-2 2B HR, Hannah Hashman 1-3, Chloe Sayre 1-3, Loghan Cromer 1-3, Cora Moine 1-3; SV: Lindsey Freeman 2-3 2B, Jordi Ellison 1-3 2B, Jaden McComas 1-3, Addi Ridenour 2-3 2B, Desiree Simpson 1-4, Savannah Mart 1-3.

———

Saturday’s Game

Coffman 000 00 = 0 3 5

Sym. Valley 338 3x = 17 17 1

Kenzie Palmer, Megan Day (4) and Camryn Newland. Savannah Mart and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Mart (IP-5.0, H-3, R-0, K-8, BB-1). L-Palmer. Hitting-Coffman: Hannah Skornicka 1-2, Kenzie Palmer 1-2, Camryn Newland 1-2; SV: Desiree Simpson 3-3 2B 3B HR 5-RBI, Savannah Mart 2-4 2B 3-RBI, Brenna Tibbs 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Lindsey Freeman 3-3 2B 2-RBI, Jaden McComas 1-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-3, Addi Ridenour 1-2, Alli Haydon 1-2 2B, Kaitlyn Maynard 1-1 2B, Emma Ridenour 1-2 2B.