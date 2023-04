Paul Zimmerman Published 10:01 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Paul Dalton Zimmerman, 76, formerly of Coal Grove, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Hammond Hospital in Louisiana.

A “Remembrance of His Life” Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial to follow in Zoar Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

