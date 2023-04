Rosario Grasso Jr. Published 2:51 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Rosario Grasso Jr., 69, of South Point, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at UK Health Care, Lexington, Kentucky.

There will be a memorial gathering 2:30–4 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.