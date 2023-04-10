Salyer hurls one-hitter to give Fairland 5-0 win Published 12:18 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Kaylee Salyer was on top of her game.

Email newsletter signup

Salyer pitched a one-hitter as the Fairland Lady Dragons blanked the Rock Hill Redwomen 5-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Salyer struck out 16 and walked 2 en route to the complete game win. She also went 1-3 at the plate with a triple.

Karlee Gillispie pitched well in defeat as she gave up 8 hits, 3 earned run, struck out 7 and walked 3 for Rock Hill (1-2, 0-2).

Fairland (2-3, 2-0) had 8 hits as Ally Shepherd went 2-4 with a solo home run, Katie Dehart 1-3, Jordan Spencer was 2-2 with 2 runs scored, and Katy Bell 2-2 with an RBI.

Rock Hill’s lone hit was a single by Josie Kidd.

Rock Hill 000 000 0 = 0 1 1

Faireland 0-10 310 x = 5 8 1

Karlee Gillispie and Josie Kidd. Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-1, R-0, K-16, BB-2). L-Gillispie (IP-6.0, H-8, R-5, ER-3, K-7, BB-3). Hitting-RH: Josie Kidd 1-2; Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 1-3 3B, Ally Shepherd 2-3 HR RBI, Katie Dehart 1-3, Jordan Spencer 2-2, Katy Bell 2-2 RBI.