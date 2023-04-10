Salyer pitches Lady Dragons over Lady Hornets Published 12:13 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Kaylee Salyer wasn’t taking any chances.

With Abbie Deeds pitching well for Coal Grove, Salyer picked up her game as she led the Fairland Lady Dragons to a 3-0 win over the Lady Hornets in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Salyer pitched a 3-hitter as she struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

Deeds scattered 11 hits, struck out 5 and walked just 2 in taking the loss.

After a scoreless first inning, Jordan Spencer had an RBI single in the second inning to give the Lady Dragons the only run they really needed.

Salyer was 2-4 with a home run and an RBI, Katie Dehart 2-4, Katy Bell 3-4 with a double, Hailey Sammons 2-4 with a double and an RBI while Ciara Lyon and Spencer each went 1-4.

Ellie Delawder was 1-2 with Rylee Black and Jordyn Dale each 1-3 for the Lady Hornets.

Fairland 010 110 0 = 3 11 0

Coal Grove 000 000 0 = 0 3 4

Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. Abbie Deeds and Rylee Black. W-Salyer (IP-7.0, H-3, R-0, K-11, BB-0). L-Deeds (IP-7.0, H-14, R-3, ER-3, K-5, BB-2). Hitting-Fairland: Kaylee Salyer 2-4 HR RBI, Jordan Spencer 1-4 RBI, Katie Dehart 2-4, Katy Bell 3-4 2B, Ciara Lyon 1-4, Hailey Sammons 2-4 2B RBI; CG: Jordyn Dale 1-3, Rylee Black 1-3, Ellie Delawder 1-2.