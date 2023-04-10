Wind doesn’t stop Scottown egg hunt Published 12:00 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Despite windy weather on April, the Br’er Cliff Farm’s second annual Easter Egg Hunt, done in partnership with the Rome Guys and Gals 4-H Club and the Windsor Township Volunteer Fire Department went on without a hitch.

The “eggciting” Easter event featured free activities such as children’s egg hunts with over 2,000 eggs, pictures with the Easter bunny, inflatables, firefighter meet and greet, and other onsite activities. For an additional onsite purchase, attendees were able to enjoy treats from Fat Boy Q, Hill Tree Roastery and Steph’s Sweet Creations

“For a fairly small community (Scottown), we can collectively band together for one heck of an Easter Egg Hunt,” said Lee Canup, event organizer and owner of Br’er Cliff Farm. “I honestly don’t know who has more fun. The kids or the volunteers.”

Email newsletter signup

Amanda Brammer, event organizer and volunteer with the Rome Guys and Gals 4-H Club, said that the members love to find ways to serve their community

“It is important for them to know that being helpful to others can also be a lot of fun,” she said.