Big 6th inning propels Redwomen past Lady Vikings Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Instead of ESPN’s 30 for 30, the Rock Hill Redwomen had a 6 for 6.

The Redwomen scored 6 runs in the sixth inning as they snapped a tie and beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 10-5 on Tuesday.

The Lady Viking went up 3-0 in the top of the first inning when Emma Ridenour and Desiree Simpson singled and Lindsey Freeman cranked a one-out 3-run homer.

The Redwomen (3-4) came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Charlie Long singled, Neveah Hackworth was safe on an error, Alaina Wilds singled in a run and Isabelle Melvin tripled home the other 2 runners.

Brenna Tibbs led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Simpson as the Lady Vikings took a 4-3 lead in the third.

But the Redwomen tied the game in the fifth when Hackworth singled, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Josie Kidd.

Then came the sixth inning.

Shaylin Matney was safe on an error leading off, Savannah Kidd singled, Karlee Gillispie singled, Long was hit by a pitch, Hackworth had a 2-run double, the runners moved up on a wild pitch and Josie Kidd singled to drive in the final 2 runs.

The Lady Vikings (8-4) rallied in the seventh but could only manage a run.

Jaden McComas singled, went to third on a throwing error from the outfield and Tibbs hit a sacrifice fly.

Rock Hill had 11 hits with Josie Kidd going 2-3 and 2 key RBI, Hackworth was 2-4 with a double and Matney 2-2 for a triple.

Melvin went the distance for the win as she struck out 8 and walked one.

Tibbs was 3-4 with a double and a triple for the Lady Vikings who had 8 hits. Simpson went 2-3 while Freeman was 1-3 with the home run.

Symmes Valley plays in the Boyd County Tournament this weekend. The Lady Vikings face Cabell Midland at 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd County and then play at Russell on Saturday as they face Cincinnati Oak Hills at 9 a.m. and Hurricane, W.Va., at 2 p.m.

Sym. Valley 301 000 1 = 5 8 4

Rock Hill 300 016 x = 10 11 2

Savannah Mart, Jaden McComas (3) and Jocelyn Carpenter. Isabelle Melvin and Savannah Kidd. W-Melvin (IP-7.0, H-8, R-5, ER-4, K-8, BB-1). L-McComas (IP-4.0, H-6, R-7, ER-3, K-4, BB-1, HBP-1). Mart (IP-2.0, H-5, R-3, ER-2, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-SV: Brenna Tibbs 3-4 2B 3B, Desiree Simpson 2-3, Lindsey Freeman 1-3 HR 3-RBI, Jaden McComas 1-3, Emma Ridenour 1-3; RH: Neveah Hackworth 2-4 2B, Shaylin Matney 2-2 3B, Josie Kidd 2-3, Karlee Gillespie 1-4, Charlie Long 1-3, Alaina Wilds 1-3, Isabelle Melvin 1-4, Savannah Kidd 1-3.