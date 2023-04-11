Dollar General to open second store in Ironton Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Will open up for business in a few weeks

Dollar General will be opening its second store in Ironton soon.

The new building is under construction at 3330 S. Third St.

In a release from Dollar General, they said that the store will be opening in the coming weeks and that it will not be replacing the Dollar General store in downtown Ironton.

“The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store,” Dollar General said.

Dollar General has been around for 67 years and got its start in Kentucky.

In 1939, J.L. Turner and his son, Cal Turner, Sr., formed a wholesale company that would later become Dollar General Corporation in Scottsville, Ky. The first Dollar General store in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955. In January, Dollar General opened its 19,000th store in Joplin, Missouri.

It became a public company in 1968. Dollar General now employs more than 50,000 people company-wide.

Last year, Dollar General announced plans to its plans to open 1,050 new stores, remodel 2,000 stores and relocate 120 stores.

The company also operates three other retail shops under the names DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf.