Donald Perkey Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Donald Perkey

Donald Earl Perkey, 75, of Coal Grove, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Perkey.

There will be a military graveside service at noon Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Canfield officiating.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.