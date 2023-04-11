Lady Fighting Tigers can’t hold lead in loss to Lady Bulldogs Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Jim Walker



AID — Good start, bad finish.

The Ironton Lady Tigers began the game with a lead only to have the Heath Lady Bulldogs take over in the late innings and post a 9-3 win Saturday in the Valley of Thunder.

Ironton took a 1-0 lead in the first when Khamil Martin tripled and Graycie Brammer singled.

Heath tied the game in the second when Savannah Lawson walked and Karlie Staley and Kristal Keeran singled.

Ironton regained the lead with a run in the third

Martin singled, Brammer was hit by a pitch and Aubrey Ferguson doubled.

Heath took the lead for good with 2 runs in the fifth.

Emma Ghiloni doubled and Renae Cunningham hit a 2-run homer.

The lead went to 6-2 in the top of the sixth as Staley singled, Keegan homered and both Ghiloni and Cunningham doubled.

Ironton got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Braylin Wallace.

But the Lady Bulldogs sealed the win with 3 more runs in the seventh.

Shelby Moore led off with a home run and then Lawson singled and Keeran hit her second home run of the game.

Wallace was 2-3 with a home run and 2 RBI and Martin 2-4 with a triple to pace Ironton.

Keeran was 3-4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI, Cunningham 2-4 with a double, home run and 3 RBI and Moore 2-4 with a home run to lead Heath.

Heath 010 023 3 = 9 17 0

Ironton 101 001 0 = 3 7 0

Renae Cunningham, Sidney Chapman (6) and Sydney Cottrell. Bella Sorbilli, Braylin Wallace (6) and Graycie Brammer. W-Cunningham (IP-5.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-0, HBP-1). Chapman (IP-2.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-4, BB-1). L-Sorbilli (IP5.1, H-12, R-6, ER-6, K-2, BB-1). Wallace (IP-1.2, H-4, R-3, ER-3, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-Heath: Kendall Spicer 1-4 2B, Renae Cunningham 2-4 2B HR 3-RBI, Sydney Cottrell 2-4, Shelby Moore 2-4 HR RBI, Savannah Lawson 1-3, Karlie Staley 3-4, Kristal Keeran 3-4 2-HR 4-RBI, Emma Ghiloni 2-4 2-2B; Ironton: Khamil Martin 2-4 3B, Graycie Brammer 1-2 RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-3 2B, Braylin Wallace 2-3 HR 2-RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-3.