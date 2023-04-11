Marshall athletics announces winners at ‘The Marcos’ Published 11:21 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall Athletics hosted ‘The Marcos’ on Monday night at Keith Albee Theatre.

Presented by Marshall University Alumni Association, ‘The Marcos’ are an annual celebration of Marshall student-athletes in which they exhibited excellence in athletic performance, academic performance and contributions to the community.

Here is the list of award winners, along with a short description:

Ed Starling Male Student-Athlete of Year – Taevion Kinsey, MBB

Kinsey broke Marshall’s all-time career scoring record while finishing in the top-10 in the NCAA in several statistical categories – all while leading the Herd to its most regular-season wins in 76 years.

Dr. Dorothy Hicks Female Student-Athlete of Year – Aly Harrell, Softball

Harrell won the Senior CLASS Award for NCAA Division I softball, becoming Marshall’s first-ever winner in the process. She was also named a 1st Team All-Conference USA honoree.

Marshall University Alumni Association Team Moment of the Year – Marshall Football

Marshall’s 26-21 victory over No. 8 Notre Dame on Sept. 10, 2022.

Team Performance of the Year – Marshall Men’s Soccer

Marshall advanced to the 3rd Round of the NCAA Tournament and featured the SBC Player and Offensive Player of the Year in Milo Yosef, the SBC Newcomer of the Year in Adam Aoumaich, the SBC Freshman of the Year in Matthew Bell. Six players were named to the top two teams of the SBC All-Conference selections.

Newcomer of the Year – Sydney Nester, Softball

Nester was named as the C-USA Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year in her first season with the Herd. Nester was named C-USA Pitcher of the Week six times and was a fixture in the national rankings in many statistical categories.

Men’s Individual Athletic Performance of Year – Tyler Jones, Men’s Golf

Jones had his year highlighted by a round of 62 at the 2022 Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate that broke a Marshall record for best round in history. He also won three events in 2022.

Women’s Individual Athletic Performance of Year – Macie Majoy, W Track

Majoy earned Marshall its first-ever Sun Belt Conference individual championship when she cleared the bar at 3.98 meters at the SBC Indoor Championships to win the title.

The Herd Way Comeback Player of the Year – Brett Armbruster, M Track

Armbruster overcame a broken leg and COVID-19 to become the first male track and field athlete to earn All-Conference honors for Marshall since 2004.

Chad Pennington Leadership Award – Male: Chad Heiner (baseball); Female: Olivia Fogo (volleyball)

This award was presented to the student-athlete who demonstrates the quality of leadership in each aspect of their lives – on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Marshall Pride Award – Joelle Williams, Swimming and Diving

This award goes to a student-athlete who exhibits the greatest passion and dedication to Marshall through campus and community involvement and service.

We Are Marshall Award – Marshall Volleyball

This award was presented to the team whose athletes demonstrate the strongest commitment to making an impact in the community.

Top Overall Academic Award – Women’s Golf and Men’s Cross Country

Award given to the men’s and women’s team with the top academic performance

The following athletes were also named the Marcos “Teammates of the Year” as voted on by their fellow student-athletes:

Baseball: Chad Heiner

Men’s Basketball: Taevion Kinsey

Women’s Basketball: Samantha LaFon

Men’s Cross Country: Kaz Bowring

Men’s Track & Field: Ethan Bowens

Women’s Cross Country: Abby Herring

Women’s Track & Field: Mikah Alleyne

Football: Eli Neal

Men’s Golf: Bennett Zeitner

Women’s Golf: Emily McLatchey

Men’s Soccer: Oliver Semmle

Women’s Soccer: Abi Hugh

Softball: Autumn Owen

Swimming & Diving: Eszter Laban

Tennis: Kylie Fisher

Volleyball: Riley Winslow

Cheer: Grace Darnell

Dance: Sophie Wylie