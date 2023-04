Trina Taylor Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Trina Taylor

Trina Denise Taylor, 61, of Chesapeake, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Arbors At Gallipolis.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.