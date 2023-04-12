County is site of multiple egg hunts Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The hunt was on in Ironton, Proctorville and Chesapeake

The Lawrence County Courthouse was the site of an Easter egg hunt on Saturday morning and was only part of the events taking place across the county.

The courthouse hunt, and one at Ironton High School were organized by the Ironton Elks and was the third year the lodge had hosted the events.

More than 1,600 eggs were hidden across the lawn over the two events, including prize eggs that contained $20, $10 and $5.

Also taking place was the Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities accessible egg hunt, in its second year, at the county fairgrounds in Rome Township, while, in Chesapeake, Hometown Love hosted a hunt at Chesapeake High School.

And, back in Ironton, the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association hosted an egg hunt across from the ODOT garage, which also featured vendors, pony rides and other activities, while the Ironton Lions hosted their annual pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny.