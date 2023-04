Dwight Smith Published 9:37 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Dwight Douglas Smith, 70, of Franklin Furnace, did Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence.

There will be no services at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Smith family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.