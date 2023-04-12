EDITORIAL: Creating a brighter future Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Last week, the Lawrence County Commission declared April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.

During the course of the meeting, the commission highlighted the work of the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services on the issue, urging those who may suspect abuse is taking place to contact the agency.

Further, they also pointed out that there are a range of resources in the county dedicated to the well being of children, which are compiled in a guide on the DJFS website.

We encourage all residents to take advantage what is available. Through prevention, steps can be made to reduce abuse and create a better life for children.