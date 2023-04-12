Ironton warns of brown tap water after SUV hits hydrnt Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The City of Ironton is warning that customers in the 1900 block of North Second Street may be seeing brown water coming from their taps on Wednesday.

The cause is that a SUV hit a fire hydrant and a telephone pole

“We expect the brown water to dissipate from the system in the near future,” the city said in a statement. “There is no boil water advisory at this time.”

The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. and the driver was hospitalized.

A crew from AT&T is expected to have the pole fixed on Wednesday and the fire hydrant will be fixed by city crews within the next couple of days.

No further information about the accident is available at this time.