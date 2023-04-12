ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93/U.S. 52 Double Roundabout – Work has begun for a safety improvement project on State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on State Route 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes. Starting today, the ramp from State Route 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to State Route 93 will close for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During these closures traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to State Route 650 to U.S. 52 East. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 650 Culvert Replacement – Work has begun on a culvert replacement on State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove–Smokey Row Road. The road will be closed for two days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52, State Route 93, and State Route 522. Estimated completion: Wednesday by 3:30 p.m.

• State Route 93 Culvert Replacement – Work has begun on a culvert replacement on State Route 93 between Texas Hollow Road and Lawrence Hill Road. The road will be closed for two days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 522, U.S. 52 and State Route 140. Estimated completion: Thursday by 3:30 p.m.

• State Route 775 Slide Repair –Work is set to begin on April 19 for a slide repair project approximately 0.5 miles southeast of Greasy Ridge Road. State Route775 will be closed for three days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 217, State Route 378, and State Route141. Estimated completion: April 21 by 3:30 p.m.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — Work has begun for a resurfacing project on State Route 141 between Township Road 134 and the Gallia County line. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. During work hours, one lane of traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing — Work continues on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the village of Hanging Rock and Crabtree Hollow Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on U.S. 52 throughout construction. Additional impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary exit closures. Work will begin with joint and full–depth spot repairs. Estimated completion: Summer.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.