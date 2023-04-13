Dragons, Trevathan get past Fighting Tigers in OVC Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Jim Walker



PROCTORVILLE — Maybe Blake Trevathan is thinking about a career as a police officer. He kept the Ironton batters handcuffed for 6 innings.

Trevathan pitched a 6-hitter as the Fairland Dragons beat the Fighting Tigers 5-2 in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday.

Trevathan struck out 7, did not walk a batter, and gave up 2 earned runs in the seventh inning to get the complete game win.

Ironton’s Jon Wylie pitched well over 5 innings as he struck out 6 and did not walk a batter as he gave up 3 earned runs.

Fairland is now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the OVC. Ironton goes to 6-1 and 4-1.

After a scoreless first inning, the Dragons got a pair of runs in the second inning.

Alex Morgan led off with a single and Brycen Hunt got a one-out single to put runners n the corners.

Hunt stole second and Ethan Wall singled to drive the runners home.

The Dragons got a run in the fifth inning when Hunter Lykins singled, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Wall, took third on Trevathan’s fly out and scored on a hit by Blaze Perry.

Fairland added a pair of unearned runs in the sixth off reliever Chaydan Kerns.

Cooper Cummings was safe on an outfield error and scored on 2 more errors.

After a ground out, Blake Sammons singled, moved up on a passed ball and Hunt singled him home.

Ironton finally dented the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the seventh inning.

Brady Moatz and Connoer Kleinman singled with one out and Braydon Baker doubled them home.

Hunt went 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI for Fairland while Baker was 2-3 with a double and 2 RBI for Ironton.

Ironton 000 000 2 = 2 6 3

Fairland 020 012 x = 5 8 0

Jon Wylie, Chaydan Kerns (6) and Cole Freeman. Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. W-Trevathan (IP-7.0, H-6, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-0, HBP-1). L-Wylie (IP-5.0, H-6, R-3, ER-3, K6, BB-0). Kerns (IP-1.0, H-2, R-2, ER-0, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-Ironton: Cole Freeman 1-3, Jon Wylie 1-3, Brady Moatz 1-3, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Braydon Baker 2-3 2B 2-RBI; Fairland: Blaze Perry 1-3 RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-3 2B, Alex Morgan 1-3, Blake Sammons 1-3, Brycen Hunt 2-3 RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-3, Ethan Wall 1-2 2-RBI.