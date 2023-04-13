Flyers shake off slow start to rout East Published 10:32 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

SCIOTOVILLE — One inning does not a game make.

St. Joseph fell behind in the first inning to Sciotoville East, but the Flyers took over and controlled the next 4 innings as they routed the Tartans 14-3 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

The Flyers went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning with 2 outs.

Drew Brown singled, stole second and scored on Mark Hodges’ base hit.

Hodges stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a hit by Jake Stephens.

East came back and took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first on singles by Chris Escamilla and Landehn Pernell, 2 errors, a passed ball and a ground out.

But the Flyers (7-1, 6-0) rallied to take the lead with 4 runs in the second.

With 2 outs, Landon Rowe was safe on an error and Kai Coleman had an RBI double. Coleman went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.

Evan Balestra walked and stole second, third and home. Drew Brown walked, stole second and came home on a hit by Hodges.

St. Joseph got a run in the third when Hunter Staton walked, stole second, and came around to score on a pair of errors.

Balestra and Brown singled to being the fourth and Balestra scored on a passed ball.

The Flyers capped the scoring and ended the game early with a 6-run fifth.

Staton singled and came around to score after a steal of second and a passed ball.

Brady “Quinn” Medinger singled, stole second, went to third on Coleman’s hit and Balestra reached on an error as both runners scored.

Carson Lyons was safe on an error, Hodges was hit by a pitch and Darryn Harvey was safe on an error as a run score.

Neal reached on an error as a run scored and Staton doubled to drive in a run.

Balestra went the first 3 innings to get the win as he gave up both East hits, one earned run with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Coleman worked the final 2 innings and did not give up a hit or a walk as he struck out 3.

The Flyers had 13 hits with Hodges 2-3 and 2 RBI, Staton 2-3 with a double and an RBI, Brown 2-2, Coleman 2-4 with a double and an RBI, Balestra 1-3 with 2 RBI, Stephens 1-1 and an RBI, Neal 1-4 with an RBI, Rowe 1-3 and Medinger 1-4.

St. Joseph 241 16 = 14 13 2

Sciotoville 300 00 = 3 2 8

Evan Balestra, Kai Coleman (4) and Wesley Neal. Ethan Rase, Dustin Bailey (5) and Chris Escamilla. W-Balestra (IP-3.0, H-2, R-3, ER-1, K-5, BB-2). Coleman (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-Rase (IP-4.0, H-9, R-8, ER-2, K-5, BB-4, WP-1). Bailey (IP-1.0, H-4, R-6, ER-1, K-0, BB-0, HBP-1). Hitting-St. Joseph: Kai Coleman 2-4 2B RBI, Evan Balestra 1-3 2-RBI, Drew Brown 2-2, Mark Hodges 2-3 2-RBI, Jake Stephens 1-1 RBI, Wesley Neal 1-4 RBI, Hunter Staton 2-3 2B RBI, Brady “Quinn” Medinger 1-4, Landon Rowe 1-3; East: Chris Esacmilla 1-2, Landehn Pernell 1-2.