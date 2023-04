John Rigsby Sr. Published 12:12 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

John Rigsby Sr.

John M. Rigsby Sr., 84, of Ironton, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue (Grubb) Rigsby.

There will be no funeral services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Rigsby family.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.