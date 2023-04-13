Nathan Davis: Propane seeing surge in popularity as form of energy Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Propane is an increasingly popular form of green energy that is becoming more and more accessible to the average consumer. Known for its clean burning, and environmentally friendly characteristics, propane has become one of the most sought-after alternatives to traditional forms of energy production.

Propane is made from a naturally occurring gas, which makes it renewable and sustainable. As a result, propane does not put any strain on resources like coal or oil and produces much less pollution than those sources. In fact, compared to natural gas, propane produces up to 60 percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions when used as an energy source. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact while also reducing their operational costs.

Not only is propane highly efficient in terms of energy production but it is also incredibly cost-effective. In addition to the cost savings associated with reduced emissions, businesses can save money by using fewer resources when relying on propane instead of other fuel sources. Furthermore, because it is available in various forms such as liquid propane tanks and cylinders, businesses can easily store and transport their fuel without worrying about potential safety risks associated with storing volatile materials such as gasoline or diesel fuel.

Though it’s been around since the late 19th century, propane has recently seen a surge in popularity due to its ability to meet the growing demand for clean and renewable sources of energy. It can be used in many applications including residential heating systems and commercial kitchens due to its high-efficiency levels. Additionally, advanced combustion technologies make it possible for consumers to utilize their existing equipment if necessary when transitioning from one type of fuel source over another.

At the same time that businesses are embracing this cleaner source of energy production, they are also taking advantage of additional benefits that come along with it such as improved air quality and decreased noise pollution caused by traditional forms of energy production. Alongside these advantages comes increased savings due to reduced maintenance needs which helps even further reduce operational costs associated with running a business.

With all these benefits taken into consideration, it’s easy to see why so many businesses have begun looking towards clean-burning propane as an alternative form of energy production; not only does switching over help reduce costs but doing so also contributes significantly towards improving our environment by curbing greenhouse gas emissions produced by traditional sources of energy production like coal or oil-based fuels.

As an added bonus, because this type of fuel emits almost no odors during combustion processes there’s no need to worry about annoying smells often associated with burning other types of fuels either!

Nathan Davis is the marketing manager for Arrick’s Propane