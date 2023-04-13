Pruitt’s return sparks Lady Dragons to win Published 12:26 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Katie Pruitt has been out for a week due to an injury so she should have been a little rusty.

Should have been.

Pruitt came back on Wednesday and went 4-5 with 2 doubles and 3 runs batted in to lead the Fairland Lady Dragons to an 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

Fairland (6-3, 5-0) trailed most of the game before Pruitt ignited an 8-run fifth inning and sparked the win.

Walks proved to be part of the downfall for Ironton as Bella Sorbilli and Braylin Wallace combined to issue 9 free passes.

Ironton (5-4, 3-2) led 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Fairland scored 8 runs.

The Lady Fighting Tigers took the lead with a run in the second inning.

Sorbilli walked, Kenley Neal got a 2-out single, Emily Weber walked to load the bases and Khamil Martin had an RBI single.

In the fifth, Pruitt led off with a base hit and Ally Shepherd followed with a hit to put runners on the corners. Shepherd then stole second and Hailey Sammons got a 2-run triple.

Ciarra Lyon followed with an RBI single. Makena Black singled, Kaylee Salyer walked and Katie Dehart had an RBI single.

Pruitt then doubled to clear the bases and it was 7-1. Shepherd then doubled home Pruitt.

Fairland ended the game with 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jordan Spencer was hit by a pitch, Sammons and Lyon walked and Salyer was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

Dehart singled for a run and both Shepherd and Lyon walked to force in the final run.

Salyer got the win as she gave up 6 hits, struck out 9 and walked 4.

Besides Pruitt, Shepherd was 2-2 with a double and 2 RBI, Lyon 2-3 and an Rbi and Dehart 2-5 with 2 RBI.

Ironton was led by Martin who went 3-3 with an RBI and Neal was 2-2.

Ironton 010 000 = 1 6 0

Fairland 000 083 = 11 12 0

Bella Sorbilli, Braylin Wallace (6) and Graycie Brammer. Kaylee Salyer and Makena Black. W-Salyer (IP-6.0, H-6, R-1, ER-1, K-9, BB-4). L-Sorbilli (IP-5.0, H-11, R-8, ER-8, K-4, BB-6, WP-1). Wallace (IP-0.2, H-1, R-3, ER-3, K-2, BB-3). Hitting-Ironton: Khamil Martin 3-3 RBI, Bella Sorbilli 1-2, Kenley Neal 2-2; Fairland: Kaylee Salyer RBI, Katie Dehart 2-5 2-RBI, Katie Pruitt 4-5 2-2B 3-RBI, Ally Shepherd 2-2 2B 2-RBI, Hailey Sammons 1-3 3B 2-RBI, Ciarra Lyon 2-3 RBI, Makena Black 1-4.