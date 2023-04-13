Wallace, Weber lead Lady Fighting Tigers to OVC win Published 10:31 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Jim Walker

W&W may mean “where and when” to some, but to the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers it meant Wallace and Weber on Thursday.

Braylin Wallace pitched a 4-hitter, went 2-3 with a double, home run and 3 runs batted in while Emily Weber was 2-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI in Ironton’s 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redwomen.

After a scoreless first inning, Ironton (6-4, 4-2) got single runs in the next 2 innings.

In the second, Aubrey Ferguson singled and Wallace had a 2-out RBI double.

Katelyn Williams walked and came home on a one-out double by Weber to make it 2-0 in the third.

The Lady Fighting Tigers opened up a 6-0 lead with 4 runs in the fourth inning.

Katelyn Moore drew a one-out walk and Wallace smacked a 2-run home.

Kenley Neal followed with a base hit, Khamil Martin had a bunt single and Weber stroked a 2-run double.

Rock Hill avoided the shutout with 2 runs in the seventh inning.

With one out, Alaina Wilds singled, Isabelle Melvin double and Josie Kidd delivered an RBI single.

The second run scored on a passed ball.

Melvin pitched well in defeat as she gave up 8 hits, struck out 3, walked 3 and 5 runs were earned. She also went 2-3 with a double at the plate.

Martin continued her hitting streak as she went 2-4 for Ironton.

Rock Hill 000 000 2 = 2 4 1

Ironton 011 400 x = 6 8 0

Isabelle Melvin and Savannah Kidd. Braylin Wallace and Graycie Brammer. W-Wallace (IP-7.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-7, BB-1). L-Melvin (IP-6.0, H-8, R-6, ER-5, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-Rock Hill: Alaina Wilds 1-3, Isabelle Melvin 2-3 2B, Josie Kidd 1-3 RBI, Emily Lewis RBI; Ironton: Khamil Martin 2-4, Emily Weber 2-4 2-2B 3-RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2, Braylin Wallace 2-3 2B HR 3-RBI, Kenley Neal 1-3.